HARRISBURG― Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning Pennsylvanians to be on the lookout for bogus fundraising calls that purport to benefit the families of Martin F. Mack and Branden T. Sisca, the two fallen Pennsylvania State Police troopers killed in the line of duty on I-95 South in Philadelphia.
“As Pennsylvanians look to support the families of the fallen Pennsylvania State troopers who were tragically killed on Monday morning, scammers may be taking advantage of your generosity,” Shapiro said. “This kind of scam is not only despicable — it’s against the law. These scams are not only to get your hard-earned dollars meant to go to a good cause, but a way to steal your personal information. Report these scams to my office by calling 717-783-2853 or on our website.”