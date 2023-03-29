Cousins McKenzie and Cruz Astorino both finished fourth in the PJW State Championship tournament on March 25 and 26 at the Peterson Event Center in Pittsburgh.
McKenzie wrestled in the 11- and 12-year-old 72-pound female bracket. She lost her first match to eventual champion from Millersburg, Guilianna Latshaw, but then won three consolation matches in a row before losing her consolation finals match 4-2 to Cidney Schaffer of Lackawanna Trail. Her record on the weekend was 3-2. McKenzie attends the M2 Training Center in State College under coaches David Taylor, Mark McKnight and Brad Pataky. She is a sixth-grade student at St. Francis School in Clearfield.