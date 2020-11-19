With the first day of winter sports practices at Punxsutawney Area High School now upon us, as allowed by the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, athletes participating in basketball (boys and girls), cheerleading, indoor track and field and wrestling are officially off and running today.
Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, district superintendent, said on Thursday that the district will be doing its best to make the most of the winter sports season amid the COVID-19 protocols that are in place while doing its best to make sure that the student-athletes are as safe as possible as well.
