PUNXSUTAWNEY — In an event that looks much like a commencement ceremony from a distance, and one that could even be considered a tuneup for graduation, members of the Punxsutawney Area High School Class of 2021 donned their caps and gowns for their edition of Class Night Tuesday.
The annual ceremony includes numerous department award presentations in addition to the announcements regarding who won the numerous local scholarships. It was held outdoors this year, at Jack LaMarca Stadium, to allow for social distancing measures.
The show ran through the elected class officers, with Madison Barr, secretary, issuing the welcoming words; Daniel Kunselman, treasurer, leading the flag salute; Louise Bennett, president, announcing the Class Hearts recipient; and Elliott Ferrent, vice president, presenting the farewell address to conclude the event.
In a bit of a twist, the Class Hearts recipient was Bennett herself. She read the introduction and explained that the award is selected by the class members and that it is given to someone who represents the essence of the heart of the class. Then, she opened the sealed envelope to see her own name on the card.
One of the most awaited awards of the evening was one years in the making, as the top three honor students in the class were recognized. Guidance counselor Amy Hand announced that Brandon Ishman is the Class of 2021 valedictorian, Katelyn Griebel the salutatorian and Benjamin Fezell the third honor student.
Variety Show directors Barr and Jenna Diem also carried out the annual honor of donating the show’s proceeds to the Margaret C. Boles Foundation. PAHS principal Jeff Long received the $3,000 donation from the directors on behalf of the foundation.