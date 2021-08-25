With a heartfelt “Thanks, Mr. Curry!” — her art teacher while a student in the Punxsutawney Area High School on North Jefferson Street whom she regards as her inspiration to choose to study and pursue art as an adult — Karen Verdill Gratz recently presented one of her paintings, a floral still life in oil, to the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society, Inc.
Gratz grew up on Catherine Street between Jenks Hill and Elk Run, the daughter of the late Rocco “Duke” Verdill, a former employee of the Harvey Company, and Barbara Verdill, who makes her home now at Mahoning Towers.
A 1969 graduate of PAHS, Gratz began her college studies at the Punxsutawney campus of IUP and graduated later from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio, with a degree in art and interior design.