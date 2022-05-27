Area veterans paired with service dogs with the help of Pawsitive for Heroes

WNYHeroes, Inc.’s program, “Pawsitive for Heroes” has been matching veterans struggling with service related injuries, such as Post-Traumatic Stress disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) among others, with service dogs since 2014. Recently, the program has expanded into Jefferson and Clearfield counties, in an effort to help veterans in our area.
Chris Kreiger, president and founder of Pawsitive for Heroes, said the organization moved in to our area after a push from the local VA and law enforcement.
“We got a push from the VA and law enforcement in your area, to come down and offer service dogs to veterans there as well. We launched there April of last year and we are on our fifth service dog that we paired up with a veteran,” Kreiger said.