Area veterans paired with service dogs with the help of Pawsitive for Heroes

Pawsitive for Heroes, a organization that pairs veterans with battlefield related issues, recently expanded into Jefferson and Clearfield counties, to provide veterans in our area a furry friend to help them get back on their feet. One such veteran is Craig Brush, an Army veteran from Brookville. Since he received Hati, his Belgian Malinois, they have formed a strong bond that has helped Brush exercise and socialize more. Brush is pictured here with Hati.

 Photo submitted

WNYHeroes, Inc.’s program, “Pawsitive for Heroes” has been matching veterans struggling with service related injuries, such as Post-Traumatic Stress disorder (PTSD) and Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) among others, with service dogs since 2014. Recently, the program has expanded into Jefferson and Clearfield counties, in an effort to help veterans in our area.

Chris Kreiger, president and founder of Pawsitive for Heroes, said the organization moved in to our area after a push from the local VA and law enforcement.

“We got a push from the VA and law enforcement in your area, to come down and offer service dogs to veterans there as well. We launched there April of last year and we are on our fifth service dog that we paired up with a veteran,” Kreiger said.

