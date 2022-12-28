Area fire companies fight West Mahoning Street structure fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Area firefighters were dispatched to a working structure fire with confirmed entrapment at 7:33 a.m. on Wednesday at 716 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney.
Doug McAfoos, Elk Run Fire Companies chief, said when they arrived on scene there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the back room which was used as a bedroom and a second story room was also on fire.
“Between Lt. Frank Wittenburg, Ptl. Pat Renwick, Punxsutawney Borough Police and Jefferson County EMS, we tried going through a window but there was too many items blocking the window so we couldn’t get in that made access through the front, but there was still a lot of items blocking the way, as there was an elderly woman who was still inside as they tried to gain access,” McAfoos said, adding that two Punxsy firefighters Derek Miller and Bryan Smith, Central assistant chief, gained access and Miller saw her and they brought her out.