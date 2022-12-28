Area fire companies fight West Mahoning Street structure fire

Smoke coming from the rear window of a 716 West Mahoning Street residence this morning.

 Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Area firefighters were dispatched to a working structure fire with confirmed entrapment at 7:33 a.m. on Wednesday at 716 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney.

Doug McAfoos, Elk Run Fire Companies chief, said when they arrived on scene there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the back room which was used as a bedroom and a second story room was also on fire.

