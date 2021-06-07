PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’re a car or truck fanatic and have some really cool historic vehicles you’d like to show off, you might want to head to the Saints Cosmas & Damian Church parking lot at 6 p.m. every Friday.
“We’re just a group of guys and girls who like cars and get together on Friday nights and hang out and talk about our special vehicles,” said Jim Anderson, one of the organizers of the weekly gathering.
He said they’ve held the event at various locations over the years; this is their third year at SS.C.D. It began at the former County Market.