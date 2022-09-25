Area EMS search for missing Adrian man

ADRIAN — The search concluded as darkness set in for an Adrian man who was last seen in the area of Crawfo-
ADRIAN — The search concluded as darkness set in for an Adrian man who was last seen in the area of Crawfo-
rdtown Road and Route 310, McCalmont Township on Sept. 18, at approximately 3 p.m.
Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Services director, said the initial call went out after 9 a.m. Sunday as Pennsylvania State Police requested that the Pine Creek Search and Rescue dog team assist them.
From there, all three Punxsutawney fire companies — Central, Elk Run and Lindsey — were dispatched to help, along many other area search and rescue teams from McCalmont Township, Big Run Area Fire Company and Elkland Search and Rescue from St. Marys.
