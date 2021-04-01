The month of April is designated as National Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month.
According to National Children’s Alliance statistics, child abuse has potentially lasting effects. It’s also a common experience in America. Nearly 700,000 children are abused in the U.S each year.
An estimated 678,000 children (unique incidents) were victims of abuse and neglect in 2018, the most recent year for which there is national data. That’s about 1 percent of kids in a given year. However, this data may be incomplete, and the actual number of children abused is likely under-reported.