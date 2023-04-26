Free smoke alarm installation

Saturday, the American Red Cross is giving out free smoke alarms in the Punxsutawney area. Ptl. Jeff Winfield, (left) and Ptl. Pat Renwick (right) are helping to promote the free smoke alarm day with Chris Schultz, Red Cross disaster program manager.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — What is the number one lifesaver in a fire? Smoke alarms.

If you don’t have a smoke alarm, you have the chance to obtain one for free this Saturday from the American Red Cross, through its Sound the Alarm, Save a Life program.

