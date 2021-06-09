POLK TWP. — The Appalachian Wagon Train will wind its way back to Jefferson County this month.
Bill McClelland of Reynoldsville can’t wait.
“We really have fun the whole week,” he said. “It’s a real family thing for us. My wife (Mary Ann) and I are board members and have been doing this since 2004, and my son, Scott, is also actively involved in the event. “It’s something we enjoy.”
The 51st annual event begins on Father’s Day, June 20, and runs through June 26.
This marks the third time the wagon train group has set up camp at the Dixon Corner Country Store on Richardsville Road in Polk Township, near Brookville, and traveled throughout the area as part of a weeklong celebration. The previous stops there were in 2009 and 2013.