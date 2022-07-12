Anytime Fitness

The ribbon was cut at Anytime Fitness in Punxsutawney on Monday: (from left) Luke Riddle and Stevette Rosen, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce; Holly Bryant, general manager; Matt Kline, owner; Megan Lamberson, district manager; and Devin Vallies and Lacey Bair, chamber board members.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce  ribbon was cut at Anytime Fitness in the Groundhog Plaza on Monday.

Matt Kline, owner, said that the company has been in business since 2019, and its mission is to impact lives through health and wellness across Pennsylvania.

“We’ve had a list of target markets that we’ve been assessing here since 2019,” Kline said. “I grew up in a small town, and I’ve got business partners that grew up in small towns as well, and we know the challenge get of trying to maintain health and wellness in town.”

Tags

Recommended for you