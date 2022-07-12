PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon was cut at Anytime Fitness in the Groundhog Plaza on Monday.
Matt Kline, owner, said that the company has been in business since 2019, and its mission is to impact lives through health and wellness across Pennsylvania.
“We’ve had a list of target markets that we’ve been assessing here since 2019,” Kline said. “I grew up in a small town, and I’ve got business partners that grew up in small towns as well, and we know the challenge get of trying to maintain health and wellness in town.”