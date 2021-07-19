BELL TWP. — Despite all the signage and warnings that tractor- trailers cannot drive on Bells Mills-Cloe Road in Bell Township, or make a left turn onto Route 36, another tractor-trailer bottomed out attempting to do exactly that on Monday.
Punxsutawney Central Fire Department was requested to direct traffic, detouring northbound motorists onto Rikers Road and southbound traffic onto Cloe-Church Road.
Lindsey and Elk Run Fire stations were also requested to assist with traffic control, but were canceled.
PennDOT arrived on the scene and assisted with traffic control until the scene was cleared.