Another one for Ben: Steelers defeat Ravens 16-13, on the verge of the playoffs

BALTIMORE (AP) — Calm as can be on what could have been his final pass, Ben Roethlisberger was right on target, finding Ray-Ray McCloud over the middle on fourth down to set up Pittsburgh for the winning field goal in overtime.
“He's the same when everybody else gets funny,” coach Mike Tomlin said. “Everybody else gets a little tight, he's the same guy.”
Roethlisberger delayed his retirement for a few hours and probably longer, guiding Pittsburgh to a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday that left the Steelers on the verge of an improbable playoff berth.