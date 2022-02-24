After two days’ respite, another resident of Jefferson County was reported to have died of COVID-19 Thursday, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
It was the first death since Monday, and it brings the county’s total to 214.
Another 32 cases of the virus were identified in Jefferson County between Tuesday and Thursday, continuing to indicate COVID-19’s spread in the area, as in much of the nation, has slowed considerably from its peak earlier in the year. A cumulative total of 8,830 cases have been reported since the pandemic first struck the county in early 2020. Of those cases, 5,815 are confirmed and 3,015 are probable.