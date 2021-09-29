INDIANA—Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s annual Homecoming celebration, Oct. 1 through Oct. 3, is expected to draw thousands to Indiana for alumni reunions and events for the entire community, including the annual parade and football game.
“It’s really exciting to bring everyone together in person this year, but the support of the IUP alumni and friends’ community has never wavered, even when the coronavirus pandemic forced us to have Homecoming 2020 events virtually,” IUP Vice President for University Advancement Khatmeh Osseiran-Hanna said. “Alumni and friends actively participated in the activities, enjoyed a video of one of our outstanding football victories, fun reunions, and supported the Student Assistance Fund and food pantry through the purchase of ‘Homecoming in a Box.’ A total of 200 boxes sold out well before homecoming.”