PUNXSUTAWNEY — After skipping a year due to the pandemic, the Punxsutawney Career Women’s Club brought a crowd favorite back to this year’s Festival in the Park with the 29th annual Teddy Bear Picnic and Parade held Tuesday at Barclay Square.
The winners in each category were:
• My Bear & I (dressed alike): Cammy Gallagher and Kenadee and Grady Snyder.
• My Bear & I (dressed alike) with Transportation Carts: Audrey Fox.
• Health Care/Essential Worker Bear: Harper and Sidney Overly, Ellie Ross, Winston Perry and Bailey Riggleman.
• Story Book Bear (dressed as your favorite character): Aleena Gohn, Victoria Deitman and Kolton Lowmaster.