PINE CREEK TWP. — The biggest day yet at the Jefferson County Fair was Wednesday, an the animal exhibits are heating up.
Toni Facchine, fair treasurer, said that you can't have a fair without animals.
“Our local youth in 4-H and FFA have been busy raising their livestock and are on display all week,” she said.
“Support the kids by cheering them on at the shows or by bidding on their animals at the Sale tonight. There will also be many horses and other open livestock and be sure to thank our local farmers for all of their hard work in helping to feed America.”