PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you forgot to set your alarm this morning, then you’ve missed the first day of trout season which began at 8 a.m. across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
This is one of the first times in several years that it began across the entire state on the same day and time.
“The best part about opening day is that it’s only the start of the regular trout season, which will continue throughout the spring,” said Tim Schaeffer, executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in a news release. “Wherever you spend time around the water this weekend, by yourself, or with friends and family, hundreds of streams and lakes across the state will have already been stocked with millions of trout, creating immediate, world-class recreational fishing opportunities in every corner of the commonwealth.”