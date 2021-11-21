Angel Tree back at Mulberry

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Angels are one of the traditional icons that we see throughout the Christmas season, and they’re about to make their yearly appearance at Mulberry Health Care Center in Punxsutawney.
Vickie Amundson, activities director at Mulberry Health Care Center, said the Angel Tree is a long-standing tradition where members of the public can take an angel and purchase a Christmas gift for that resident.
“I’ve been going around and asking residents what they would like for Christmas and then we’re going to make a list,” Amundson said