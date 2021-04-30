Legion

The John Jacob Fisher American Legion Auxiliary building. (Photo by Larry McGuire/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney American Legion Auxiliary announced the winners in its annual essay contest this week.

The John Jacob Fisher American Legion Auxiliary Unit 62 sponsored the contest with a theme of “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families?”

Awards in Class I, grades three and four at Saints Cosmas & Damian School, were presented to Mason Shelley, first place in Unit 62 and first place in the ALA Council; Peyton Behm, second place in Unit 62; and Lenyx Noerr, third place in Unit 62.

Tags

Recommended for you