PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney American Legion Auxiliary announced the winners in its annual essay contest this week.
The John Jacob Fisher American Legion Auxiliary Unit 62 sponsored the contest with a theme of “How can we address the health and well-being of our veterans, military and their families?”
Awards in Class I, grades three and four at Saints Cosmas & Damian School, were presented to Mason Shelley, first place in Unit 62 and first place in the ALA Council; Peyton Behm, second place in Unit 62; and Lenyx Noerr, third place in Unit 62.