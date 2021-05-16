PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Home for the Holidays banners located in downtown Punxsutawney are coming down to be replaced by the American Hero banners.
Bob Cardamone, executive director of the Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce, said that they are preparing to have the American Hero banners reinstalled on the utility poles, which will begin next week.
“The red, white and blue banner will not be used this year because we need those brackets to install more of the American Hero banners to make up for not putting the banners up on the Margiotti Bridge, where they took a beating from the weather in the wide open spaces,” Cardamone said.