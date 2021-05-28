PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Borough Public Works department has been busy removing the Home for the Holidays banners and replacing them with American Hero banners throughout the borough over the past week.
Bob Cardamone, Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said the borough should take great pride in displaying their past and present community veterans through the American Hero Banner project.
“The American Hero banners program was initiated last year by a local women’s group known as the Lemondrops,” Cardamone said.
The project was handed off to the chamber, and last fall, approximately 105 additional banner flag applications were processed.
Cardamone said more than 250 banners will wave above the streets this year.