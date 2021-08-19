Music in the Park 2021 Almost Mulberry

Punxsutawney borough police escorted the residents of Mulberry Healthcare Center to Barclay Square Thursday to catch a performance by Almost Mulberry on the last evening of Music in the Park.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was the end of the year for Music in the Park on Thursday when Almost Mulberry closed out the season with soft rock and classic oldies.

Also participating in the festivities were those who are Already Mulberry: residents from Mulberry Healthcare Center, who were escorted by the Punxsutawney Borough Police through several busy intersections.

Two members of the Music In The Park committee, Dr. Joe Kernich and Ron Walker, celebrated their birthdays with cupcakes that were passed out to the crowd.

