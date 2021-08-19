PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was the end of the year for Music in the Park on Thursday when Almost Mulberry closed out the season with soft rock and classic oldies.
Also participating in the festivities were those who are Already Mulberry: residents from Mulberry Healthcare Center, who were escorted by the Punxsutawney Borough Police through several busy intersections.
Two members of the Music In The Park committee, Dr. Joe Kernich and Ron Walker, celebrated their birthdays with cupcakes that were passed out to the crowd.