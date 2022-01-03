All three Punxsy fire departments respond to vehicle accident at PAHS

PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney fire companies were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 6:12 p.m. on Saturday at 500 North Findley Street, Punxsutawney, at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Walston Road.
Punxsutawney Fire Department Chief Chris Smith arrived on scene and held the box to Engine-Rescue-30 and Engine-30 canceling Central’s Rescue-20 and Lindsey’s Rescue-40.
According to reports from the scene, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling west on North Findley Street and lost control in front of Punxsutawney Area High School and traveled off the road and into the woods next to the high school.