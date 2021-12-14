All three Punxsy fire companies respond to house fire on East Mahoning Street

PUNXSUTAWNEY — All three Punxsutawney Fire Companies responded to a report of smoke in a structure on East Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, at 5:55 a.m. Tuesday.
Don Bosak, Central Fire Department chief, said that the residents discovered the fire when the apartments were filling with smoke.
Punxsutawney Central’s Engine-20-1, Elk Run’s Engine-30, Lindsey’s Engine-40, McCalmont Township’s Engine-16, Rescue-16; and Big Run’s Engine 17 were all on the scene, along with Jefferson County EMS.Punxsutawney Borough Police Ptl. Pat Renwick was the first on the scene and saw that smoke was showing.