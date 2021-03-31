Every adult resident of the state of Pennsylvania will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine by April 19, the state Department of Health announced Wednesday, as part of an initiative to vaccinate targets workers and accelerate the vaccination timetable for those in phase 2 and what remains of phase 1 of the rollout campaign.
“The vaccine landscape continues to evolve as the federal government is increasing allocations to more retail pharmacy chains across the country,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a release.
“To ensure that vaccine continues to get to people efficiently and equitably, Pennsylvania is adapting its plan to allow workers in targeted industries to access any of the three vaccines available at providers throughout the state, and to accelerate our eligibility for the remaining phases of the state’s vaccination plan.”