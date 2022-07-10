Alium Spiritum returns live to Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Alium Spiritum, a classical vocal ensemble founded by Brookville native Dr. Sean Taylor, DMA, and his wife, soprano Diane Taylor, will perform live on Sunday, July 24, at 3 p.m. at the historic Brookville Presbyterian Church.
The performance will feature Diane and Sean Taylor with Lauren McAllister (Cincinnati, Ohio) and Wilson Nichols (New York, New York) performing music by American and European composers. Along with the vocalists, a special feature will be members of Brookville’s Watershed Journal Literary Group reading original short stories and poems related to the music.
The performance will last about an hour and is offered to the public free of charge thanks to the continued support of Historic Brookville, Inc. and individual and business sponsors in the Brookville community. No reservations arenecessary. To receive a reminder about the concert, email info@aliumspiritum.org. For additional information, visit www.aliumspiritum.org and follow Alium Spiritum on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.