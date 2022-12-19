Alex Momyer

Alex Momyer

 Photo courtesy of Ken Diem

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club has named Alex Momyer its boy of the month for October.

The son of Michael and Jennifer Momyer of Punxsutawney, he is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.

Tags

Recommended for you