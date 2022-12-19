PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Rotary Club has named Alex Momyer its boy of the month for October.
The son of Michael and Jennifer Momyer of Punxsutawney, he is an honor student enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.
In school, Momyer is a student school board representative and a student member; is involved in Ski Club, Foreign Language Club, Mock Trial, Model UN and Varsity Club; and has been named to Tri-M and the National Honor Society.
He has also participated in cross country, soccer, indoor track and track and field, and is a member of the marching, concert and jazz bands.
