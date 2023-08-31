Alex Deppen named June boy of the month

Alex Deppen

 Photo submitted

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Alex Deppen has been named the Punxsutawney Rotary Club’s boy of the month for June 2023.

The son of Hannah and Dave McMasters of Punxsutawney. He is enrolled in the academic curriculum at Punxsutawney Area High School.

Recommended for you