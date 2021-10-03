AJ Parise JVs win defensive battle over DuBois to advance

DUBOIS — For Punxsutawney's AJ Parise Youth Football program and the other teams in the Central Pennsylvania Youth Football League, Saturday marked the beginning of the playoffs. And for Punxsy's JVs and their counterparts from DuBois, the Renegades, it also marked a return to some old-fashioned, defense-heavy football.
At the final horn, Punxsy had recorded a total of four of the game's seven turnovers and scored the game's only touchdown to secure a 7-0 victory and advance to next Saturday's semifinals, where the Chucks will play Johnsonburg at 9 a.m. in Reynoldsville, which will host all of the round's games.
On the defensive stat sheet, Punxsy saw Sage Blystone and Scout Ryen each nab an interception, Draven Reid force a fumble, Troy Cregger and Blake Chiplis each recover a fumble and Greyson Pearce record a sack. On DuBois' side, Brogan Hoare picked off one Punxsy pass, while Jonah Moose and Brady Baronick recovered fumbles.