Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to linger in the Jefferson County area — along with the rest of Pennsylvania — today, the state Department of Environmental Protection said as it announced a third consecutive Air Quality Action Day.

The entirety of Pennsylvania will be under a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for particulate matter as a result of the smoke, according to DEP’s most recent release on Thursday. It is possible that some regions of the state may move into Code Red conditions. Airnow.gov, which provides regular air quality updates throughout the day, currently forecasts the Indiana County reporting area, which includes Punxsutawney, as Code Orange.

