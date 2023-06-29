Smoke from Canadian wildfires will continue to linger in the Jefferson County area — along with the rest of Pennsylvania — today, the state Department of Environmental Protection said as it announced a third consecutive Air Quality Action Day.
The entirety of Pennsylvania will be under a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for particulate matter as a result of the smoke, according to DEP’s most recent release on Thursday. It is possible that some regions of the state may move into Code Red conditions. Airnow.gov, which provides regular air quality updates throughout the day, currently forecasts the Indiana County reporting area, which includes Punxsutawney, as Code Orange.
DEP said the highest concentrations of smoke are expected in the early morning.
Action days are based on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Quality Index. Green signifies good air quality, yellow moderate air quality, orange unhealthy pollution levels for sensitive groups of people, and red unhealthy pollution levels for everyone. The EPA and DEP can also declare a Code Purple, which is between orange and red. Air Quality Action Days are only declared at Code Orange and higher.
In Code Orange conditions, sensitive groups such as children, the elderly and those with lung or respiratory conditions such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis are advised to reduce or eliminate their outdoor activities. Under Code Red, those groups are advised to avoid outdoor activities altogether, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.