An amended order directing certain COVID-19 vaccine suppliers to work with local Area Agencies on Aging to schedule appointments for older adults in phase 1a of the vaccination rollout has had a measurable impact, the Pennsylvania Department of Health said Thursday.
“We’re very pleased with early progress reports we’ve heard about these AAA–vaccine provider partnerships forged through the Department of Health’s amended order just in the last week. Area Agencies on Aging now have vaccine provider partners to work directly with in order to secure appointments for older adults,” said Aging Secretary Robert Torres.
“Waiting lists of older adults who had reached out to their AAA because they don’t have access to a computer and need assistance are starting to move. These are precisely the older adults we need to reach. These AAAs are great examples of what we’re seeing on the ground and we anticipate hearing more of these success stories as a result of these partnerships.”
The Department of Health identified six new cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson County on Thursday, bringing the area’s total to 2,993. There were no new deaths, leaving the total at 91.