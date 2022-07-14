The commonwealth of Pennsylvania will continue to protect abortion access and resist any efforts by other states to prosecute doctors and healthcare providers who offer those services to out-of-state residents, attorney general Josh Shapiro announced in a press conference Thursday at Allegheny Reproductive Health Center in Pittsburgh.
“I vow here today that I will use every tool I have to defend doctors’ ability to practice medicine and patients’ ability to access healthcare all throughout Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said in a video of the conference posted online at pacast.com.
Abortion is legal in Pennsylvania through the 23rd week, and can be accessed after that if life or health are at risk. Shapiro emphasized that this remains the case even after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last month in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.
Shapiro, a Democrat, was sharply critical of that ruling in Thursday’s remarks.
“No doctor, no patient should be put through the kind of chaos that we have seen in the wake of the Dobbs decision because of politics,” he said, adding that the decision will go down as a “shameful moment for our country and for the court. It is the first time in decades that a right was ripped away from an American.”
“What the court did was invite the whims of politicians to determine the personal healthcare decisions that Americans should be making for themselves,” Shapiro said.
He noted that Gov. Tom Wolf, also a Democrat, signed an executive order declaring that out-of-state residents may enter Pennsylvania to access abortion and other reproductive health care services. The order also said the governor would decline any request from another state to issue a warrant for the arrest or surrender of anyone charged with a criminal violation related to abortion, unless the charges are based on criminal offenses under Pennsylvania law.