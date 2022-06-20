PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you drove by Barclay Square this morning and noticed a large group of people wearing spandex congregating there, what you witnessed was a group of adventure racers preparing for a five-day race through PA Wilds that began in Punxsutawney on Monday
Paul Miller, Rootstock Racing, said that simply put, adventure racing is the best-kept secret in the world, or at least they at Rootstock Racing think so.
“Unlike most other events, in which participants follow a marked course on set roads or trails, adventure racing is a journey in which racers travel an unknown landscape,” he said. “It is an exploration, an expedition, a scavenger hunt. It has its rules, of course, but this is a sport that rewards creativity, mental ability, teamwork and experience.”