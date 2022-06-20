Adventure Race

The Endless Mountains Adventure Race came to Punxsutawney and the surrounding area Monday. Participants stopped in Barclay Square in the morning to meet Punxsutawney Phil. 

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you drove by Barclay Square this morning and noticed a large group of people wearing spandex congregating there, what you witnessed was a group of adventure racers preparing for a five-day race through PA Wilds that began in Punxsutawney on Monday

Paul Miller, Rootstock Racing, said that simply put, adventure racing is the best-kept secret in the world, or at least they at Rootstock Racing think so. 

“Unlike most other events, in which participants follow a marked course on set roads or trails, adventure racing is a journey in which racers travel an unknown landscape,” he said. “It is an exploration, an expedition, a scavenger hunt. It has its rules, of course, but this is a sport that rewards creativity, mental ability, teamwork and experience.” 

