YOUNG TWP. — There was a changing of the guard at the Young Township supervisors meeting on Wednesday, as Sam Adams resigned as the chairman of the board.
Adams said he’s going to remain on the board as a supervisor.
Lillian Cameron, supervisors vice chair, made the motion, and it was seconded by Adams and carried 2-0. Ron Heitzenrater, the third supervisor, was absent.
Cameron will remain as the vice chair and run the meetings until the reorganization meeting at the beginning of the new year.
Tom Barber, Young Township, secretary/treasurer, said they checked with Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors and determined that Adams could vote on his own resignation so long as he didn’t make the motion.
In other business:
• Drilling: Scott Evans and Tim Murin spoke to the supervisors about a planned hydo injection well in Young Township.
Evans said that he owns an injection well in Ohio, and they’re looking to do hydro injection at a property near the township building.
“We came in to educate you on what we’re doing and why,” Evans said. “Injection wells have been around for 100 years, and when you produce oil and gas, you produce 50 percent water and 50 percent hydro carbon, and you have to do something with that, so they inject it right back into the same hole where the original well was located.”
He said they hope to be underway sometime in the first quarter of next year.
“We’re hoping to inject about 3,000 barrels per day,” he said, adding that they have been permitted through EPA and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
