PUNXSUTAWNEY — If you’ve been hanging in there, waiting for the leaves to turn colorful here in western Pennsylvania, more specifically in the Punxsutawney area, it’s not likely to happen this year.
Alan Reppert, Accuweather senior meteorologist in State College, said that the news is all bad when it comes to colorful fall foliage — we’re not going to see very much of it this year.
“We’re getting close as to when we would see the peak of the leaves,” Ruppert said, adding that it has to do with the amount of rainfall the area had this year.