Millions of Americans are expected to get behind the wheel and purchasing plane tickets as travel rates are expected to fully recover from the pandemic over the July 4 weekend, according to AAA.
More than 47.7 million Americans will be traveling over the Independence Day weekend, an increase of 40% since last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, making this the second largest travel volume for the holiday following 2019.
Despite rising gas prices, road trips will be the preferred mode of travel with an estimated 43.6 million Americans driving to their destinations, constituting 91% of travel. Air travel is expected to have an increase of 164%, with 3.5 million people expected to fly, reaching 90% of what air volume was pre-pandemic, according to a news release.