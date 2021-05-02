Last month, I wrote “The Benz Story” and mentioned how it would fit into CPM’s new project being the air blast injection building. We are certainly happy with its progress.
Gordon Jones and I have been working closely with CBF Contracting of Sligo. They have provided extensive drawings, and construction will soon start with the Benz and Augsburg foundations as well as the building footers.
The site has been cleared of five dead trees and lots of storage items. It is now ready for the contractor. It’s just north of the water tower and across the road from Pat’s Place. It will have excellent exposure.
The structure will be 30 feet wide and 40 feet long to give ample visitor area. It will have a red brick exterior with a reproduction tile roof, much like the original German powerhouses.