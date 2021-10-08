Summer has ended, and here’s the proof, as Dan Wallace of Wallace Audio took the canopy down with some help this week at the bandstand in Barclay Square. The canopy is sure to make a grand return next summer for another season of fun.
A sign of the season: canopy comes down
- By Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit
