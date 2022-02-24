PUNXSUTAWNEY — Next week, it will have been a month since Groundhog Day concluded in the Weather Capital of the World. Jeff Lundy, president of the Groundhog Club Inner Circle, thought the first year back with a live audience turned out better than he expected.
“It was fantastic; it was beyond our expectations,” Lundy said.
He said Patrick Casaday, the Inner Circle’s “Head Huntsman,” watched at midnight on Dec. 8 when tickets went on sale online.
“It was unbelievable; half of them sold out in 24 hours,” Lundy said. “That told us people were really ready to start doing things again.”