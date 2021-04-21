PUNXSUTAWNEY — Even though it’s springtime, and baseball, softball and track and field are underway, it’s time to talk about football in one sense.
The A.J. Parise youth football team cheerleaders will be doing just that this Saturday, as they’ll hold a boot drive to raise money for new uniforms.
Joseph Pascuzzo, A.J. Parise Youth Football president, said the organization is holding a boot drive at the Punxsutawney Central Fire Department, located at 301 East Mahoning St., Punxsutawney, to raise money to purchase the new uniforms. The boot drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s been eight years since the last time the cheerleader uniforms were replaced, and it’s just time for an update,” Pascuzzo said, adding that they’ll need to raise $6,000 to pay for the new uniforms, as they have 50 to 75 cheerleaders in any given season.