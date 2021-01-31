Groundhog Day 2020

Pictured here are some of Punxsutawney Phil’s fans gathered at Gobbler’s Knob on Feb. 2, 2020. This year’s celebration will be much different, as it’s gone virtual in an attempt to keep Phil’s fans safe from exposure to COVID-19. (Photo by Alan Freed/The Punxsutawney Spirit)

PUNXSUTAWNEY — With Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication going virtual this year due to COVID-19 protocols, we at The Spirit decided it would be interesting to take a look back at some of the Groundhog Days gone by, and why not begin with the first one?

According to the Punxsutawney Area Historical& Genealogical Society, “It all began on Feb. 2, 1886, with a terse paragraph in The Punxsutawney Spirit."

The legendary first trek to Gobbler's Knob was reportedly made the following year, and the rest is a colorful history. 

Tags

Recommended for you