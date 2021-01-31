PUNXSUTAWNEY — With Punxsutawney Phil’s prognostication going virtual this year due to COVID-19 protocols, we at The Spirit decided it would be interesting to take a look back at some of the Groundhog Days gone by, and why not begin with the first one?
According to the Punxsutawney Area Historical& Genealogical Society, “It all began on Feb. 2, 1886, with a terse paragraph in The Punxsutawney Spirit."
The legendary first trek to Gobbler's Knob was reportedly made the following year, and the rest is a colorful history.