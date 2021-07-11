George M. Powers’ home was recently visited by a flock of turkeys, shown in this photo he submitted to The Spirit. He counted a total of 11, three hens with their little ones. They appeared in the backyard between rain showers. Unusually, one of the hens had a beard. If you have a photo you would like to submit for publication, send it to editor@punxsutawneyspirit.com.
