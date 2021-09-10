PUNXSUTAWNEY — For many of us, it seems like it was just yesterday when the 9/11 attacks occurred; in reality, this is the 20th anniversary of the planes flying into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field in Shanksville.
Once again, the Punxsutawney Eagles Aerie No. 1231 will hold their annual 9-11 memorial in honor of those who died on that day.
Denny Fetterman, Eagles secretary, said that this being the 20th anniversary it is a special memorial service.
“It starts at 6 p.m. in Barclay Square; in case of rain, it will be held across the street in the Punxsy Eagles,” Fetterman said, adding that there will be special guest speakers, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and the Punxsutawney Citizens Band will be playing patriotic music.