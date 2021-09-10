PFD truck 9/11 anniversary

Preparing for the Punxsutawney Eagles’ 9/11 memorial service at 6 p.m. today in Barclay Square with an authentic FDNY fire truck that was at Ground Zero that day are: (from left) Ed Williams, Elk Run firefighter; Josh McAfoos, Elk Run assistant chief; Tami McFarland, Lindsey firefighter and president of the Punxsutawney Fire Department; Kyle Varner, Elk Run firefighter; and Denny Fetterman, Eagles secretary.

 Photo by Larry McGuire, Of The Spirit

PUNXSUTAWNEY — For many of us, it seems like it was just yesterday when the 9/11 attacks occurred; in reality, this is the 20th anniversary of the planes flying into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field in Shanksville.

Once again, the Punxsutawney Eagles Aerie No. 1231 will hold their annual 9-11 memorial in honor of those who died on that day.

Denny Fetterman, Eagles secretary, said that this being the 20th anniversary it is a special memorial service.

“It starts at 6 p.m. in Barclay Square; in case of rain, it will be held across the street in the Punxsy Eagles,” Fetterman said, adding that there will be special guest speakers, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and the Punxsutawney Citizens Band will be playing patriotic music.

