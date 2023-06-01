YOUNG TWP. — A 6-year-old DeLancey girl was seriously injured in an ATV crash on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney.
YOUNG TWP. — A 6-year-old DeLancey girl was seriously injured in an ATV crash on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police in Punxsutawney.
The child was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital following the accident in Young Township.
According to police, shortly after 4 p.m. May 31, the vehicle — a 2005 Yamaha Motor Kodiak, operated by a teenager, also from DeLancey — overturned as it attempted to turn right onto 1st Street from Adrian Road. Police said none of the vehicle’s occupants reported wearing safety equipment.
The driver sustained suspected minor injuries. A second passenger, also a teenager, from Punxsutawney, was unhurt.
The vehicle sustained minor damage and was removed from the scene by its owner.
Police said charges are pending further interviews.
