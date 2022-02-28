Jefferson County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate has crept up another percentage point, according to data posted by the Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday.
Roughly 47 percent of the county’s residents are now marked as fully vaccinated against the virus. That’s an exact total of 20,421 people, and another 2,108 are awaiting a second dose. In addition, 9,540 people have gotten a booster shot.
No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the county at a total of 216. The state department of health identified another 14 cases of the virus over the weekend, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 8,853, of which 5,832 are confirmed and 3,021 are probable.