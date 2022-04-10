42nd Run or Walk for Someone Special held on Sunday, $63,756 raised

SYKESVILLE — A little chilly weather didn’t stop folks from coming out to Sykesville on Sunday to support the 42nd annual Run or Walk for Someone Special, and raising a whopping $63,756 for the Arc of Jefferson and Clearfield Counties.
Executive Director Carla Ferko said the people who came out to volunteer their time really made the event successful.
“We want just want to thank everyone. The weather sure didn’t hold back this amazing group of participants, as well as donors. It’s just such an amazing organization, and we have such amazing sponsors. We thank everyone for such a successful 42nd Run or Walk for Someone Special. It’s just amazing, 42 years of just so many committed people going above and beyond for the amazing people we serve,” Ferko said.