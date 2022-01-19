COVID-19 caused four more deaths in Jefferson County, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday. A total of 199 residents of the area have died of the virus.
While still not reaching the heights seen at the end of the last week and the beginning of the current one, case increases were up Wednesday as well, with 72 new ones bringing the county’s cumulative total to 7,741. Of those cases, 4,990 were confirmed and 2,751 were probable.
The most recent data shows eight people in Jefferson County hospitals with COVID-19, of whom one is in the intensive care unit. One ventilator is in use for COVID-19 treatment. Three adult ICU beds, 32 medical/surgical beds and eight airborne isolation beds are available.